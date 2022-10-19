J.H. Rose soccer pulls away from Northside-Jacksonville for conference win

Rose 5, Northside-Jacksonville 2
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose soccer hosting Northside-Jacksonville. Rampants would get the lead second half and get some insurance. Ty Williams scored and then Sean Smith sets up Drew Fields for the header goal.

J.H. Rrose beats Northside-Jacksonville 5-2. The Rampants have a rematch with rival Conley next Tuesday night.

