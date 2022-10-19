J.H. Rose battles past D.H. Conley to claim the Big Carolina Conference volleyball tournament title

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose swept D.H. Conley 3-0 to claim the Big Carolina Conference tournament on Tuesday night in Greenville.

The Rampants have defeated the Vikings three times this season. Rose swept New Bern earlier in the day to reach the finals. Conley swept South Central in straight sets to earn their spot.

Farmville Central swept West Craven 3-0 and Ayden-Grifton swept Washington 3-0 to set up the rubber match of their season series in the EPC Tournament final. The match is Wednesday at 6 PM at Farmville-Central.

The state volleyball tournament starts on Saturday. The state championships are November 5th.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.