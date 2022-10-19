Illegal gaming sites shutdown in Rocky Mount, 3 arrested on multiple felony charges

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police say three people were arrested on six felony charges Tuesday after the execution of a search warrant at an illegal gaming site.

It happened at G Vegas, located at 1268 and 1270 Independence Drive.

During the execution of the search warrant, Police say they found the owner, George Brown III (42), Tamecia Pettaway (30), and Timquaysha Petteway (26) inside of the business and arrested and charged them with the following:

Unlawful operation of any video gaming machine

Unlawful promotion, operation, and conduction of a server-based electronic gaming promotion

Possession of a game terminal with a display that simulates a game ordinarily played on a slot machine

Unlawful operation of a machine or device to conduct a sweepstakes with an entertaining display, including the entry process or the reveal of a prize

Unlawful operation to promote a sweepstakes through the use of an entertaining display, including the entry process or the reveal of a prize

Unlawful operation of five or more machines

Rocky Mount Police say they also charged them with a misdemeanor for possessing and operating any slot machine or device where the user can win money, credit, allowance or anything of value.

All three were held on a $50,000 secured bond and were released from custody after they posted it.

According to police, investigators seized the gaming equipment and $11,580 in U.S. Currency, and Chief Robert Hassell says that they will continue to investigation establishments suspected of operating illegal gaming and work to enforce North Carolina State Laws pertaining to illegal gaming establishments.

