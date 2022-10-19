Hornets player James Bouknight wouldn’t wake up, crashed into two police cars before DWI arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new police report reveal new details regarding the DWI arrest of Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight on Oct. 16.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers found Bouknight, 22, unconscious inside his vehicle with the car running and in drive, while holding a Glock handgun in his hands around 12:44 a.m. in a parking garage on E. Brooklynn Village Ave. in Uptown Charlotte.

Officers set up a perimeter and attempted to wake Bouknight up by using a P.A. system, blasting airhorns and using lights for almost an hour.

Bouknight refused to comply with commands and appeared confused. He then ate food inside his car and crashed into a police vehicle in front of his car and then another one behind it.

Bouknight finally exited the vehicle and was detained. He told Medic that he had approximately four shots of tequila before driving home.

Police say he had glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath.

According to information from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Bouknight was booked into jail at 1:51 a.m. on Sunday on the DWI charge. Bouknight’s bond was set at $2,500.

The 22-year-old guard, who played for the UConn Huskies prior to being drafted by the Hornets in 2021, was arrested just days before the team opens its 2022-23 regular season against the San Antonio Spurs.

“We are aware of the incident involving James Bouknight and are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time,” the Charlotte Hornets tweeted.

The Hornets open the 2022-23 season Wednesday night on the road against the San Antonio Spurs.

