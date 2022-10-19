Greene County bridge to close for repairs
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A bridge along an Eastern Carolina county will be closed as crews make repairs.
A bridge on Stocks McLawhorn Road east of Snow Hill is scheduled to close Monday morning for drainage improvements.
An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will replace the 55-year-old bridge over Polecat Creek with an aluminum culvert. WITN is told the project is expected to be complete and the bridge reopened by mid-December.
The signed detour will take drivers down Ormondsville, Brick Kitchen and Fire Station roads. Drivers should be cautious near the closure and anticipate a longer commute using the detour.
Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.