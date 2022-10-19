Greene County bridge to close for repairs

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A bridge along an Eastern Carolina county will be closed as crews make repairs.

A bridge on Stocks McLawhorn Road east of Snow Hill is scheduled to close Monday morning for drainage improvements.

An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will replace the 55-year-old bridge over Polecat Creek with an aluminum culvert. WITN is told the project is expected to be complete and the bridge reopened by mid-December.

The signed detour will take drivers down Ormondsville, Brick Kitchen and Fire Station roads. Drivers should be cautious near the closure and anticipate a longer commute using the detour.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.