Former daycare worker charged with child abuse

Bonnie Cooper
Bonnie Cooper(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a former daycare worker faces child abuse charges in Nash County.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Bonnie Cooper has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

Deputies say that on Monday, they got a tip about a daycare worker possibly mishandling two children on video. Deputies learned that it was at Corinth Baptist Church Daycare, at 2883 North Highway 58, just west of Nashville.

The sheriff’s office did not say what the possible “mishandling” consisted of.

Detectives say they went to the daycare and spoke with the director, where they learned that the possible “mishandling” occurred in July and the daycare disciplined Cooper internally. Cooper continued to work there “due to being short staffed,” the sheriff’s office says.

WITN is told that the two children were identified, but will remain anonymous.

Deputies say the investigation found that one staff member recorded the video and shared it with other staff members. Several staff members employed at the time switched careers, and the video was then shared.

We’re told that Cooper turned in her letter of resignation to the daycare on Oct. 14th.

The sheriff’s office says Cooper was given a court date of Nov. 15th and was given a written promise to appear in court.

