Farmville Central graduate Smith named preseason All-ACC first team

Top ranked UNC favorite to win men’s basketball conference
Terquavion Smith
Terquavion Smith
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The American Athletic Conference announced its preseason awards and picked North Carolina as favorite to win the league in Greensboro on Tuesday night.

Farmville Central graduate and current NC State sophomore Terquavion Smith named to the All-ACC Preseason First Team.

2022 ACC Preseason Poll (101 total votes)

1. North Carolina (90), 1504

2. Duke (2), 1339

3. Virginia (6), 1310

4. Miami (2), 1138

5. Florida State, 1064

6. Notre Dame, 971

7. Virginia Tech (1), 921

8. Syracuse, 700

9. Wake Forest, 672

10. NC State, 548

11. Clemson, 528

12. Louisville, 477

13. Boston College, 368

14. Pitt, 320

15. Georgia Tech, 260

First-place votes in parentheses

Preseason All-ACC (101 total votes)

First Team

Name, School, Votes

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 100

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 81

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 58

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 46

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 35

Second Team

Name, School, Votes

Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 32

Dereck Lively II, Duke, 19

Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech, 18

PJ Hall, Clemson, 17

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 14

Preseason Player of the Year

Name, School, Votes

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 82

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 5

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 4

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 3

PJ Hall, Clemson, 2

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 2

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 1

Hunter Cattoor, Virginia Tech, 1

Dariq Whitehead, Duke, 1

Preseason Rookie of the Year

Name, School, Votes

Dereck Lively II, Duke, 57

Dariq Whitehead, Duke, 25

Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 5

Mark Mitchell, Duke, 3

Tyler Nickel, North Carolina, 2

Jalen Washington, North Carolina, 2

JJ Starling, Notre Dame, 2

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 2

Prince Aligbe, Boston College, 1

Isaac McKneely, Virginia, 1

Seth Trimble, North Carolina, 1

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crime scene is along Highway 33, east of Greenville.
SHERIFF: Woman found murdered inside Highway 33 trailer
Shayla Clevenger was last seen on Saturday at the Wendy’s on U.S. 70 just outside of Morehead...
CARTERET COUNTY: Wendy’s employee missing after not returning from break
Man linked to hate group arrested with guns at Edgecombe Community College
Tarboro police: Man with rifles linked to hate group arrested at Edgecombe Community College
Mike Hill
Pink Hill mayor resigns after blow up at town meeting
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say

Latest News

Wood, defense pick up Pirates
Wood, Pirates defense pick up ECU in 4 OT victory over Memphis
Pepsi Sports Spotlight on Farmville Central setter Bella Cox
Sports Spotlight - Farmville Central freshman Bella Cox has set up volleyball team for a great season
Carolina Hurricanes
Svechnikov, Aho lift Canes over Kraken late Monday night
Joey Logano celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in...
Logano wins at Las Vegas to clinch title race position