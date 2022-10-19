ECU Voyages of Discovery Series opens new season

ECU Voyages of Discovery
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is launching the 16th season of its Voyages of Discovery Series with a speaker discussing ‘Energy and Innovation in a Disruptive World.’

ECU’s Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences is hosting the event, on Thursday, Oct. 27 with Vijay Vaitheeswaran, award-winning author and editor of The Economist, who will discuss “Energy and Innovation in a Disruptive World.”

ECU Voyages of Discovery Series
ECU Voyages of Discovery Series(East Carolina University)

Vaitheeswaran is a leading authority on China, global health, international trade, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. As editor of The Economist, he delivers an incisive perspective on America’s climate and green infrastructure efforts, and keeps a watchful eye on trends and corporate pledges of net-zero emissions, looking for signs of promise as well as greenwashing.

“With a career that has taken him from Mexico City and London to Shanghai, Vaitheeswaran brings an impressive depth of expertise to various topics. He delivers an incisive perspective on America’s climate and green infrastructure efforts and keeps a watchful eye on trends and corporate pledges of net-zero emissions, looking for signs of promise as well as greenwashing,” according to the Keppler Speakers agency.

His opinion pieces have appeared in leading publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, The New York Times, and Foreign Policy, and he frequently appears on CNBC, Bloomberg, MSNBC, BBC, and NPR.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shayla Clevenger was last seen on Saturday at the Wendy’s on U.S. 70 just outside of Morehead...
CARTERET COUNTY: Wendy’s employee missing after not returning from break
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Parents of suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting express ‘anguish & sorrow’
Man linked to hate group arrested with guns at Edgecombe Community College
Tarboro police: Man with rifles linked to hate group arrested at Edgecombe Community College
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Saturday night.
Father and daughter perish in Greene County house fire

Latest News

Special Olympics of North Carolina logo
Battle of the Badges softball game to raise money for Special Olympics
Road closed
Greene County bridge to close for repairs
Teacher of the Week: Kylie Wales
Teacher of the Week: Kylie Wales
Bellini - Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week: Bellini