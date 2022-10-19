ECU Voyages of Discovery Series opens new season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is launching the 16th season of its Voyages of Discovery Series with a speaker discussing ‘Energy and Innovation in a Disruptive World.’

ECU’s Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences is hosting the event, on Thursday, Oct. 27 with Vijay Vaitheeswaran, award-winning author and editor of The Economist, who will discuss “Energy and Innovation in a Disruptive World.”

ECU Voyages of Discovery Series (East Carolina University)

Vaitheeswaran is a leading authority on China, global health, international trade, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. As editor of The Economist, he delivers an incisive perspective on America’s climate and green infrastructure efforts, and keeps a watchful eye on trends and corporate pledges of net-zero emissions, looking for signs of promise as well as greenwashing.

His opinion pieces have appeared in leading publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, The New York Times, and Foreign Policy, and he frequently appears on CNBC, Bloomberg, MSNBC, BBC, and NPR.

