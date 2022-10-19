DEPUTIES: Molotov cocktail and other devices found at home of Pamlico County man

George Bateman
George Bateman(Pamlico Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a man was found inside his home with what they classified as a weapon of mass destruction.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old George Bateman, of Reelsboro, has been charged with possession/manufacture weapons of mass destruction based on items that were found at his home. Bateman was jailed under a $10,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office says that last Friday, deputies responded to Bateman’s home due to a report that there was a person who was out of control.

Deputies say once they arrived, they were led to a bedroom and found Bateman barricaded inside of a closet. They say they could smell a strong scent of what seemed to be a flammable liquid.

WITN is told that deputies convinced Bateman to leave the closet and he was taken from the home to be treated by EMS and then taken to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office says during their negotiations, they found several items that seemed to be homemade explosive devices like a Molotov cocktail and a pipe with wires coming from it. Based on these items and the smell, they raided the home and the State Bureau of Investigation Bomb Squad was called in.

“All items of concern were identified, removed, and one item was rendered safe. No explosive devices were recovered or identified however one item was classified as a weapon of mass destruction,” the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says.

