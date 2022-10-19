Dare County man charged after domestic assault
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing charges for domestic assault.
Dare County deputies were called to a home on Knight Cout in Colington around 11:20 Wednesday night for a domestic assault.
After an investigation, Jordan Furey, 25, was arrested and charged with felony assault by strangulation.
Furey is still in custody and a bond has not been set.
