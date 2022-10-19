Cherry Branch ferry to run a limited schedule for repairs

CHERRY BRANCH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announces the Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach ferry will run a limited schedule.

Ferry Division staff will be making vital repairs to the ramp system at the Minnesott Beach terminal. These repairs are scheduled to last from Oct. 24 through 28.

During that time, the schedule will be as follows:

From Cherry Branch: 5 a.m., 5:45 a.m., 6:15 a.m., 6:45 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

From Minnesott Beach: 5:25 a.m., 6:15 a.m., 6:45 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The route will resume its regular schedule as soon as the repairs are complete.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.