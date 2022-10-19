Cherry Branch ferry to run a limited schedule for repairs

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRY BRANCH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announces the Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach ferry will run a limited schedule.

Ferry Division staff will be making vital repairs to the ramp system at the Minnesott Beach terminal. These repairs are scheduled to last from Oct. 24 through 28.

During that time, the schedule will be as follows:

  • From Cherry Branch: 5 a.m., 5:45 a.m., 6:15 a.m., 6:45 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
  • From Minnesott Beach: 5:25 a.m., 6:15 a.m., 6:45 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The route will resume its regular schedule as soon as the repairs are complete.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shayla Clevenger was last seen on Saturday at the Wendy’s on U.S. 70 just outside of Morehead...
CARTERET COUNTY: Wendy’s employee missing after not returning from break
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Parents of suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting express ‘anguish & sorrow’
Man linked to hate group arrested with guns at Edgecombe Community College
Tarboro police: Man with rifles linked to hate group arrested at Edgecombe Community College
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Saturday night.
Father and daughter perish in Greene County house fire

Latest News

Deputies in full protective gear enter the mobile home late Monday morning.
Sheriff’s office report reveals murder victim’s name, type of weapon used
Jordan Furey
Dare County man charged after domestic assault
Special Olympics of North Carolina logo
Battle of the Badges softball game to raise money for Special Olympics
ECU Voyages of Discovery Series opens new season