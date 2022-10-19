Candlelight vigil honors domestic violence victims

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A night of remembrance is planned for victims of domestic violence in Eastern Carolina.

According to our state’s Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical abuse by an intimate partner int he U.S.

Because domestic violence can look different with different people, it can be hard to estimate exact numbers.

In Pitt County, the non profit Center for Family Violence Prevention provides resources and services to victims of domestic violence and their families.

Thursday, you can support victims of domestic abuse with the center at ‘A Light in the Darkness,’ a candlelight vigil being held at the Pitt County courthouse starting at 6 p.m.

For anyone needing immediate relocation housing, the New Directions safe house offers individual case management for victims and their children.

The center also has free counseling services for children ages 5 to 17 who have witnessed or are experiencing family violence.

They offer a 26-week rehabilitation program for individuals identified as an abuser in a domestic violence situation.

You can help support those in need through the My Sister’s store branches. There are clothing and furniture shops in Greenville and a combination store of both in Farmville.

The center is working on some cultural specific aid for Hispanic, African American, and LGBTQ victims coming soon.

