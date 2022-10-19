Battle of the Badges softball game to raise money for Special Olympics
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two Eastern Carolina law enforcement departments will face off in a charity softball game.
The Onslow County Sheriff’s Department and the Jacksonville Police Department is hosting a friendly competition to raise money for our Special Olympics.
The game will be played Friday, Oct. 21, with the first pitch at 6:30 p.m. at Onslow Pines Park. Tickets are $10 each with all proceeds going to the Special Olympics of North Carolina.
