Battle of the Badges softball game to raise money for Special Olympics

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two Eastern Carolina law enforcement departments will face off in a charity softball game.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Department and the Jacksonville Police Department is hosting a friendly competition to raise money for our Special Olympics.

The game will be played Friday, Oct. 21, with the first pitch at 6:30 p.m. at Onslow Pines Park. Tickets are $10 each with all proceeds going to the Special Olympics of North Carolina.

Charity Softball Game (Onslow County Sheriff's Department)

