Battle of the Badges softball game to raise money for Special Olympics

Special Olympics of North Carolina logo
Special Olympics of North Carolina logo(Special Olympics)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two Eastern Carolina law enforcement departments will face off in a charity softball game.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Department and the Jacksonville Police Department is hosting a friendly competition to raise money for our Special Olympics.

The game will be played Friday, Oct. 21, with the first pitch at 6:30 p.m. at Onslow Pines Park. Tickets are $10 each with all proceeds going to the Special Olympics of North Carolina.

Charity Softball Game
Charity Softball Game(Onslow County Sheriff's Department)

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shayla Clevenger was last seen on Saturday at the Wendy’s on U.S. 70 just outside of Morehead...
CARTERET COUNTY: Wendy’s employee missing after not returning from break
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Parents of suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting express ‘anguish & sorrow’
Man linked to hate group arrested with guns at Edgecombe Community College
Tarboro police: Man with rifles linked to hate group arrested at Edgecombe Community College
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Saturday night.
Father and daughter perish in Greene County house fire

Latest News

ECU Voyages of Discovery Series opens new season
Road closed
Greene County bridge to close for repairs
Teacher of the Week: Kylie Wales
Teacher of the Week: Kylie Wales
Bellini - Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week: Bellini