Authorities searching for escaped Lee Co. inmate serving sentence for murder

Reginald Jones
Reginald Jones(Department of Public Safety)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SANFORD, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate from Sanford Correctional Institution.

The state Department of Public Safety says Reginald Jones walked away from his work release job Wednesday in Sanford, Lee County.

WITN is told that Jones is serving a 20-year sentence for second-degree murder, was admitted to prison on Jan. 11, 2013, and was projected to be released on Oct. 9, 2024.

The DPS describes the 50-year-old man as being six feet tall, weighing about 260 pounds, of medium build, with tattoos on both shoulders. He was discovered missing from the job site around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the correctional institution at (919) 776-4325.

