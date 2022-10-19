24th annual Smoke on the Water returns this weekend

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The 24th Annual Smoke on the Water BBQ and Chili Contest will be back at the Washington waterfront this weekend.

The event, hosted by the Noon Rotary Club, will be on Friday and Saturday along the beautiful Pamlico River, in downtown Washington.

This year there will be two separate contests, one for gas cookers and the State Championship for traditional cooking with wood or charcoal. Cookers arrive on Friday and cook all night to deliver the best pig possible which will be judged beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday. After judging, the pigs are brought to a tent, chopped, and then sandwiches and tailgate packages are sold to the public.

Smoke on the Water attracts travelers from all across the state. Thousands of people will visit that weekend.

On Saturday, the festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Events include a 5K race sponsored by the Washington Montessori School, a sky jumping demonstration, a beer garden, a Classic Car Show, a special Kids Zone, train rides, arts and crafts vendors, and more.

All proceeds from the annual event are given to local non-profit groups like the American Red Cross, Boys and Girls Club, Young Life, Ruth’s House, the Cancer Center, P.A.L., Eagles Wings, Zion Homeless Shelter, WHS Jr. ROTC, Little Washington Sailing School, Bright Futures, Boys Scouts, Purpose of God Annex, Beaufort Hyde Partnership for Children, Toys for Tots and more.

Click here for a full list of events.

