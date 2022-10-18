Toys for Tots applications open for families in need

Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots(WITN)
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The holidays are quickly approaching, which means the annual Toys for Tots sign-up is underway.

With inflation at a record high, some families may struggle to see as many toys as before under the Christmas tree.

The Toys for Tots program helps to bring toys to those children and provides families with Christmas gifts for their kids.

Pastor Rodney Coles with Churches Outreach Network and Toys for Tots says families in need can now sign up for assistance, sooner than they have in the past.

“We started the campaign up just a little bit earlier because it was hard getting the toys in for last year,” said Coles. “Last year, we helped 29,803 children here in Pitt County alone.”

Monetary donations to support Toys for Tots can be made out to Toys for Tots Foundation and mailed to Churches Outreach Network, P.O. Box 31045, Greenville, NC 27833.

WITN is also proud to partner with Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots and we will be accepting new toys at our Greenville studio starting November 17th through December 1st.

If you are in need of toys you can click on the link here for information about registering.

