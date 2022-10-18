Thousands of gallons of sewage spill onto wetland in Greenville

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of gallons of sewage spilled onto a wetland area off of the Tar River Greenway in Greenville this week.

Greenville Utilities says the sewage spill was discovered at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

The spill was the result of a “leak on a sewer force main that caused an overflow near 2900 E 2nd Street, just off the Tar River Greenway,” Greenville Utilities said.

WITN is told that about 5,900 gallons of wastewater spilled into a wetland area next to Green Mill Run, a tributary of the Tar River.

GUC says it responded right away to the call, ending the spill by 3 p.m. on Monday.

“Crews were able to pump and recover approximately 3,500 gallons of the spill back into a nearby manhole of the sewer collection system. The area adjacent to the sewer force main pipe, as well as affected areas downstream, were treated with a chlorine solution,” GUC says.

The Division of Water Quality was told about the spill.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crime scene is along Highway 33, east of Greenville.
SHERIFF: Woman found murdered inside Highway 33 trailer
Shayla Clevenger was last seen on Saturday at the Wendy’s on U.S. 70 just outside of Morehead...
CARTERET COUNTY: Wendy’s employee missing after not returning from break
Mike Hill
Pink Hill mayor resigns after blow up at town meeting
Man linked to hate group arrested with guns at Edgecombe Community College
Tarboro police: Man with rifles linked to hate group arrested at Edgecombe Community College
Two students were shot while fleeing from an altercation at a concert at Livingstone College in...
Multiple injured in shooting at N.C. college homecoming concert

Latest News

Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Parents of suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting express ‘anguish & sorrow’
ECU students walk on campus
ECU students, financial aid director explain potential impacts of debt relief
Man charged with stealing trailer from Greene County home
Man charged with stealing trailer from Greene County home
Beaufort County Community College to hold college night
Man linked to hate group arrested with guns at Edgecombe Community College
Tarboro police: Man with rifles linked to hate group arrested at Edgecombe Community College