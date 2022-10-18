Thousands of gallons of sewage spill onto wetland in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of gallons of sewage spilled onto a wetland area off of the Tar River Greenway in Greenville this week.

Greenville Utilities says the sewage spill was discovered at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

The spill was the result of a “leak on a sewer force main that caused an overflow near 2900 E 2nd Street, just off the Tar River Greenway,” Greenville Utilities said.

WITN is told that about 5,900 gallons of wastewater spilled into a wetland area next to Green Mill Run, a tributary of the Tar River.

GUC says it responded right away to the call, ending the spill by 3 p.m. on Monday.

“Crews were able to pump and recover approximately 3,500 gallons of the spill back into a nearby manhole of the sewer collection system. The area adjacent to the sewer force main pipe, as well as affected areas downstream, were treated with a chlorine solution,” GUC says.

The Division of Water Quality was told about the spill.

