This company is offering cash for your Halloween candy

A "Cash for Candy" program is aiming to curb obesity rates this Halloween season by offering...
A "Cash for Candy" program is aiming to curb obesity rates this Halloween season by offering cash rewards for candy donations.(Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – With Halloween around the corner, people are buying candy in preparation for trick-or-treating and other seasonal festivities.

One company is hoping to curb the rise of the health risks that the holiday treats could cause by offering to pay for your excess candy.

Wellness company HealthyWage said it would offer $10 per pound of candy, up to $100 per person, as part of its “Cash for Candy” program.

HealthyWage is partnering with Operation Shoebox for the program. Operation Shoebox is an organization that provides hands-on support to American troops overseas.

Anyone interested in participating in the program is encouraged to donate their excess, unwanted and unopened candy to Operation Shoebox on or before Nov. 22. There are no eligibility requirements, and people can be paid directly for the donations.

HealthyWage said the 2022 program is a reprisal of its 2018 initiative, which resulted in collecting 994 pounds of candy and paying $9,000.

More information about the program can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crime scene is along Highway 33, east of Greenville.
SHERIFF: Woman found murdered inside Highway 33 trailer
Shayla Clevenger was last seen on Saturday at the Wendy’s on U.S. 70 just outside of Morehead...
CARTERET COUNTY: Wendy’s employee missing after not returning from break
Mike Hill
Pink Hill mayor resigns after blow up at town meeting
Man linked to hate group arrested with guns at Edgecombe Community College
Tarboro police: Man with rifles linked to hate group arrested at Edgecombe Community College
Two students were shot while fleeing from an altercation at a concert at Livingstone College in...
Multiple injured in shooting at N.C. college homecoming concert

Latest News

Bubba Wallace, right, argues with Kyle Larson after the two crashed during a NASCAR Cup Series...
NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas fracas
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Parents of suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting express ‘anguish & sorrow’
Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south...
Amazon workers reject union bid in upstate New York
FILE - Igor Danchenko leaves Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse in Alexandria, Va.,...
Analyst acquitted at trial over discredited Trump dossier
FILE - Paul Flores puts on a new N95 mask, Aug. 3, 2021, at a preliminary hearing in San Luis...
Man convicted of killing missing California college student Kristin Smart