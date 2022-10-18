Tarboro police: Man with rifles linked to hate group arrested at Edgecombe Community College

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Quick thinking by a faculty member at Edgecombe Community College may have prevented a tragic situation from unfolding on campus Monday.

It led to the arrest of a man who police say had three rifles and ammunition and material that linked him to a hate-based group.

Tarboro police say it was around 11:35 am, an alert faculty member at ECC observed an individual acting erratically in a parking lot near the back of the facility.

The faculty member notified security, an off-duty member of the Tarboro Police Department, who immediately requested additional assistance in locating the individual, later identified as 24-year-old Jason Messenbrink of Williamston.

Officers converged on a classroom and detained Messenbrink without incident and then searched his vehicle where they say they found the guns, ammunition, and hate group material.

Officers evacuated the buildings that Massenbrink had entered as a safety precaution based on the information that had been collected. Once the buildings had been evacuated, they searched with explosive detection canines but did not find anything suspicious.

Massenbrink is charged with possession of a firearm on educational property and placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $750,000.00 bond.

Additional charges are possible.

