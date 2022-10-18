Svechnikov, Aho lift Canes over Kraken late Monday night

Canes are 3-0
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes(Carolina Hurricanes)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) - Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals 70 seconds apart in the second period, Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists, and the Carolina Hurricanes remained unbeaten with a 5-1 win over the Seattle Kraken.

Carolina improved to 3-0 behind a barrage of second period goals. Carolina scored three times in less than three minutes, two of them coming on the power play after the Hurricanes started the season 0-for-5 in extra-man opportunities.

Svechnikov’s two goals helped Carolina create separation after Andre Burakovsky scored on the power play to pull Seattle within 2-1.

It was Svechnikov’s first two-goal game of the season after he had five last year.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crime scene is along Highway 33, east of Greenville.
SHERIFF: Woman found murdered inside Highway 33 trailer
Shayla Clevenger was last seen on Saturday at the Wendy’s on U.S. 70 just outside of Morehead...
CARTERET COUNTY: Wendy’s employee missing after not returning from break
Mike Hill
Pink Hill mayor resigns after blow up at town meeting
Man linked to hate group arrested with guns at Edgecombe Community College
Tarboro police: Man with rifles linked to hate group arrested at Edgecombe Community College
Two students were shot while fleeing from an altercation at a concert at Livingstone College in...
Multiple injured in shooting at N.C. college homecoming concert

Latest News

Joey Logano celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in...
Logano wins at Las Vegas to clinch title race position
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks, center, listens to the national anthem with this...
Panthers fall to Rams
ECU volleyball
ECU volleyball falls at #24 Central Florida, swept on weekend trip
Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) evades a tackle by North Carolina State linebacker...
No. 18 Syracuse remains unbeaten, beats NC State 24-9