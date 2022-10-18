Svechnikov, Aho lift Canes over Kraken late Monday night

SEATTLE (AP) - Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals 70 seconds apart in the second period, Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists, and the Carolina Hurricanes remained unbeaten with a 5-1 win over the Seattle Kraken.

Carolina improved to 3-0 behind a barrage of second period goals. Carolina scored three times in less than three minutes, two of them coming on the power play after the Hurricanes started the season 0-for-5 in extra-man opportunities.

Svechnikov’s two goals helped Carolina create separation after Andre Burakovsky scored on the power play to pull Seattle within 2-1.

It was Svechnikov’s first two-goal game of the season after he had five last year.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.