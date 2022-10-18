State awards $20 million to coastal communities for storm damage repairs

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Nearly $20.1 million in grants is going to eight communities in coastal North Carolina for projects related to storm damage.

The state Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources says that following Hurricane Ian, coastal communities in North Carolina can receive repair funds for projects like dune restoration and beach nourishment through a proper application.

These are the projects approved for funding:

  • Pine Knoll Shores Sand Fencing: $90,400.00
  • Topsail Beach Dune Planting Project: $109,100.00
  • Town of Nags Head Dune Planting: $300,000.00
  • Oak Island Beach Management Plan: $965,000.00
  • North Dare County Multi-Town Beach Nourishment: $1,000,000.00
  • Beach Renourishment to Protect Hwy. 12, Buxton, Dare County: $1,557,607.00
  • Avon Village Beach Nourishment, Dare County: $5,576,639.00
  • North Topsail Phase 4 & 5 Nourishment: $10,500,000.00

The DEQ invited the state’s coastal communities to apply for the available grants. All eight project applications received were awarded funding.

WITN is told that local governments will supply matching funds of $38,931,398 for the awarded projects.

Applications were scored on six criteria, including environmental benefits, social benefits, economic benefits, the life of the project, financial resources, and project efficiency.

To learn more about the criteria used to select the recipients, please visit the fund guidelines.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crime scene is along Highway 33, east of Greenville.
SHERIFF: Woman found murdered inside Highway 33 trailer
Shayla Clevenger was last seen on Saturday at the Wendy’s on U.S. 70 just outside of Morehead...
CARTERET COUNTY: Wendy’s employee missing after not returning from break
Mike Hill
Pink Hill mayor resigns after blow up at town meeting
Man linked to hate group arrested with guns at Edgecombe Community College
Tarboro police: Man with rifles linked to hate group arrested at Edgecombe Community College
Two students were shot while fleeing from an altercation at a concert at Livingstone College in...
Multiple injured in shooting at N.C. college homecoming concert

Latest News

Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Parents of suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting express ‘anguish & sorrow’
ECU students walk on campus
ECU students, financial aid director explain potential impacts of debt relief
Man charged with stealing trailer from Greene County home
Man charged with stealing trailer from Greene County home
Beaufort County Community College to hold college night
Man linked to hate group arrested with guns at Edgecombe Community College
Tarboro police: Man with rifles linked to hate group arrested at Edgecombe Community College