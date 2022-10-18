Sports Spotlight - Farmville Central freshman Bella Cox has set up volleyball team for a great season

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school volleyball season moving to the conference tournaments this week. Farmville Central is the top seed in the Eastern Plains 2A tournament. They clinched a share of their 3rd straight conference title this week with a freshman setter.

We feature freshman Bella Cox in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“Started pretty young with just rec ball then moved up to travel and middle school ball,” says Farmville Central setter Bella Cox, “I thought for sure this is what I wanted to do.”

Through the years Farmville Central freshman Bella Cox has fallen in love with volleyball.

“The fast paced-ness of the game, you are always moving around,” says Cox.

First-year head coach Courteney Pitt had no setter when she arrived this fall. With a loaded team of upperclassmen, she found what she needed in the freshman.

“When I first came I was kinda trying to find another one because she is so young,” says Farmville Central head coach Courteney Pitt, “You know and I was like I don’t know if she can take the pressure but I just kind of put a lot of faith in her.”

Bella took on the big role and has flourished in it.

“It all kind of relies on you. It kind of does. Not a lot of people can take it because of the pressure and everything,” says Cox, “It’s really my place I think.”

Cox has 505 set assists this season, which ranks her 4th in the state, and top in her conference.

“It really gives me a sense of purpose on the court,” says Bella, “I get to set up every play and it’s an amazing feeling. The hitters can go up and put the ball down with my set.”

The Jaguars are co-conference champions. The top seed for the Eastern Plains tournament going on now.

“My first season and we were able to accomplish this all together,” Bella says.

But the storybook season could have gone drastically different.

“Had a concussion, came back, and did even better than when she started,” says Pitt.

Bella suffered that concussion happened at Wilson Hunt.

“A headache for a couple of days, a little bit of nausea when it first happened,” says Cox, “I got back about a week later and it just made me want to play even harder.”

Bella’s fully recovered now. The playoffs are right around the corner with Cox showing plenty of promise for this season and beyond.

“Really look up to a lot of the upperclassmen. I want to be like them. They really set a great example,” says Bella, “It’s been amazing. It has been a great experience I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

