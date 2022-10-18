Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Some of the coldest air of the season moving in

Patchy frost will be likely both Wednesday and Thursday morning
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An early season strong cold front passed through our area late last night, delivering one of the sharpest transitions in our weather conditions in months. Temperatures starting out this morning were in the upper 40s and lower 50s. As the sun heats up the ground, temperatures will recover to the 50s and lowers 60s today.

Tuesday night and Wednesday night are First Alert Weather Days (nights) for the potential for the first inland frost over ENC. Temperatures will gradually moderate toward the later part of the week with 70s for highs by next weekend. The main reason we not see frost Tuesday morning will be the north winds blowing at 15 mph. Frost needs calm winds for the moisture to settle out. Tuesday night and Wednesday night will bringing calmer winds and patchy frost.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and cooler. High of 60°. Wind NW-10

Wednesday

Mid 30s to start with patchy early morning frost. Sunny and cool with a high of 59°. Wind W 5-10

Thursday

Sunny with temps near 35° at sunrise to a high of 64°. Wind: NE 2-5

Friday

Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High of 68. Wind: NE 2-5

