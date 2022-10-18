Rocky Mount woman drove herself to the hospital after being shot

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to a shooting with injury in the area of 2600 block of North Wesleyan Blvd.

The 63-year-old female victim drove herself to UNC Nash Healthcare and was transported to ECU Health for further medical treatment and was last listed in stable condition.

The investigation has determined this incident was not random and there is no threat to the public. The Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411 or they can call Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111.

