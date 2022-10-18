Rocky Mount police arrest shooting suspect

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have arrested a man in the investigation of a shooting of a 63-year-old woman.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says 22-year-old Mark Williams turned himself in and was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging from an enclosure, discharging into occupied property, damage to property, and discharging in city limits.

Police say 63-year-old Christine Bell was driving north on North Wesleyan Boulevard near Fabrication Way on Monday at about 4:30 p.m. when a black car with multiple suspects inside fired shots into her vehicle. Police said Bell drove herself to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

WITN is told that investigators did not believe the shooting was random, and used an intelligence center to identify the suspect’s car, registered to Williams. This led them to Tarboro, where Tarboro police and Rocky Mount police found the car behind a house on Edmonson Avenue. It was at this time that Williams turned himself in.

Rocky Mount police say Williams was jailed under a $140,000 secured bond. The investigation is ongoing.

The department says because Williams is a validated gang member, the department’s violent crime and gang unit is helping in the investigation to see if the shooting is gang-related and to find others involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (252) 972-1411 or Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111.

