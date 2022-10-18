Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting was stationed at Camp Lejeune until 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Raleigh police officer who was killed in the mass shooting last week has ties to Eastern Carolina.

Camp Lejeune tells WITN that Officer Gabriel Torres was a sergeant in the Marine Corps, last serving at Camp Lejeune in February of 2021.

Torres was in the Marine Corps for more than four years, being honored with the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon during his time at the base.

The military station says the police officer was deployed in Italy from April to September of 2019.

Torres, along with four other people, was murdered in the Hedingham neighborhood northeast of downtown Raleigh on Oct. 13th. Torres was off-duty and getting ready for work when he was gunned down.

The officer’s visitation will be on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7029 Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh.

The funeral will be on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Cross Assembly Church, 2660 Yonkers Road in Raleigh. The services will be open to the public.

WITN is told that a memorial outside the Raleigh Police Department station is honoring Torres.

