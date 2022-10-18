Parents of suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting express ‘anguish & sorrow’

Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The parents of the 15-year-old boy suspected of killing five people last week in a Raleigh neighborhood say words cannot begin to describe their anguish and sorrow.

Alan and Elise Thompson late Tuesday issued a statement.

“Our son Austin inflicted immeasurable pain on the Raleigh community, and we are overcome with grief for the innocent lives lost. We pray for the families and loved ones of Nicole Conners, Susan Karnatz, Mary Marshall, and Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres. We mourn for their loss and for the loss of our son, James.

“We pray that Marcille “Lynn” Gardner and Raleigh Police Officer Casey Clark fully recover from their injuries, and we pray for everyone who was traumatized by these senseless acts of violence.

“We have so many unanswered questions. There were never any indications or warning signs that Austin was capable of doing anything like this. Our family will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials.”

The parents said they were not planning to participate in any interviews with the media.

Five people were killed in last Thursday’s mass shooting, including Austin Thompson’s older brother James Thompson and an off-duty Raleigh police officer getting ready for work.

They were shot in the Hedingham neighborhood, which is northeast of downtown Raleigh.

