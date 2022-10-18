New Bern police investigate shots fired near McDonald’s
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern police are investigating a shots fired call that happened Monday night at McDonald’s at 1921 Degraffenreid Avenue.
The call came in just after 7:00 p.m.
Officers say they located shell casings and property damage. There have been no reported injuries.
Police say that based on the investigation, this does not appear to be a random act of violence.
Police were questioning a juvenile suspect.
