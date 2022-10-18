Nearly 1,000 5th graders attend Craven County career fair

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - WITN had the chance to spark the interest of some of the bright young minds of tomorrow Tuesday morning at the Craven County Schools Career on Wheels Fair.

People from at least 50 occupations showed close to 975 Craven County Schools 5th graders the ropes in various fields of expertise.

Banking, city and county positions, the military, and various STEM jobs were among the different jobs participating in the COW Fair.

The event was held in the Craven Community College parking lot.

Event coordinators spoke about the importance of exposing children to as many career possibilities as possible.

“Our job is to create awareness because a lot of our students only know what’s available based on their family or their neighbors or their grandparents so our job in the school system is to create awareness, show kids what opportunities are out there for them and help figure out what they want to do,” Craven County Schools’ Holly Tolston said.

Craven County Schools and Craven Community College partnered with the State Department of Public Instruction’s Children and Technical Education Program to host the event.

