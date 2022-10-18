More resignations announced for troubled Lenoir County town

Pink Hill Town Hall
Pink Hill Town Hall(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - More resignations have been announced for one Eastern Carolina town after the mayor quit yesterday.

Mayor Pro Tem Penny Murphy, who is now acting mayor, said the town clerk and the assistant clerk have also resigned. She would not say if those resignations were connected to the mayor’s departure or not.

Murphy said their last day is Friday. Town Clerk Crystal Heath wouldn’t tell WITN why she was leaving her job.

Pink Hill commissioners will meet on November 1st to select a new mayor after Mike Hill suddenly resigned.

It came as WITN was reporting on a contentious town board meeting last week that involved Hill and commissioner Pete Fantini.

In his resignation letter, Hill said he was resigning to “hopefully end the media circus and allow the town to get on with its business.”

Hill was finishing out his first year as mayor of the Lenoir County town.

