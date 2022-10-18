Missing Carteret County woman found safe

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have located a missing woman.

Carteret County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert out Tuesday morning that Shayla Clevenger had been found in Jacksonville.

Clevenger,26, had been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at the Wendy’s on U.S. 70 just outside of Morehead City where she worked.

