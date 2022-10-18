Man charged with stealing trailer from Greene County home

Tony Hunt
Tony Hunt(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county make an arrest after a trailer was stolen.

The Greene County Sheriff’s office was called to Grays Mill Road on Oct. 11 for a report of a stolen utility trailer. Witnesses saw a black Chevrolet Avalanche driving away from the home with the trailer.

The next day, Capt. Brad Conwell followed up on an anonymous tip. He found Tony Hunt, of Fremont, driving the Avalanche along with the reported stolen trailer in Lenoir County.

The 33-year-old was arrested and charged with felony larceny. Hunt received a $10,000 secured bond.

