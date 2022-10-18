Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce to host candidate forum

Both sides of the aisle are preparing their candidates for the 2022 midterm elections.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville-Pitt Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum on Tuesday.

The forum will run from noon to 1 p.m. at the Hilton Greenville and will feature candidates for various North Carolina State and House races, including Rep. Kandie Smith and Karen Kozel for Senate District 5, Floristine Brown and Drock Vincent for House District 8 and Rep. Brian Farkas and Dr. Tim Reeder for House District 9.

Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Chamber members and non-members can register to attend the forum at greenvillenc.org/candidateforum.

