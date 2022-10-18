Gov. Cooper announces more than $655 million given to child care centers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is celebrating the success of a grant program to help child care centers across North Carolina.

One child care service impacted by these grants was the State Line Children’s World center in Scotland County. The governor toured the facility Tuesday and is highlighting how the support impacted their workforce.

“High-quality early learning gets children the strong start they need while allowing parents to stay in or get back into the workforce,” Cooper said. “These funds will help raise pre-school teacher pay so we can keep them in the profession to continue educating, nurturing and supporting our children.”

“High-quality early learning starts with a well-trained and educated workforce,” Ariel Ford, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Division of Child Development and Early Education director said.

“Our early childhood programs and teachers have gone the extra mile to stay working and keep child care open through the pandemic so that children were learning and parents were working – with the help of a historic federal investment that will soon be ending. With the ongoing tight labor market, now is the time to work together to help our early childhood teachers stay in the field they love and trained for and attract more great teachers to the field.”

Davina Daberry, assistant director of State Line Children’s World, added that this grant helps get teachers better benefits like bonuses, paid wellness days, and mental health support. She also says this service will remain cost-free for parents and guardians thanks to the grant.

The NCDHHS announced it is extending the grant program that is supporting early care and learning teacher pay through December 2023.

Since the launch of the Child Care Stabilization Grant program, the NCDHHS says it has distributed more than $655 million to over 4,200 child care centers and family child care homes; 90% of total eligible child care programs have received grants in 99 counties.

Learn more about North Carolina Child Care Stabilization Grants here.

