Gov. Cooper announces more than $655 million given to child care centers

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper(Office of Governor Roy Cooper)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is celebrating the success of a grant program to help child care centers across North Carolina.

One child care service impacted by these grants was the State Line Children’s World center in Scotland County. The governor toured the facility Tuesday and is highlighting how the support impacted their workforce.

“High-quality early learning gets children the strong start they need while allowing parents to stay in or get back into the workforce,” Cooper said. “These funds will help raise pre-school teacher pay so we can keep them in the profession to continue educating, nurturing and supporting our children.”

“High-quality early learning starts with a well-trained and educated workforce,” Ariel Ford, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Division of Child Development and Early Education director said.

Davina Daberry, assistant director of State Line Children’s World, added that this grant helps get teachers better benefits like bonuses, paid wellness days, and mental health support. She also says this service will remain cost-free for parents and guardians thanks to the grant.

The NCDHHS announced it is extending the grant program that is supporting early care and learning teacher pay through December 2023.

Since the launch of the Child Care Stabilization Grant program, the NCDHHS says it has distributed more than $655 million to over 4,200 child care centers and family child care homes; 90% of total eligible child care programs have received grants in 99 counties.

Learn more about North Carolina Child Care Stabilization Grants here.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crime scene is along Highway 33, east of Greenville.
SHERIFF: Woman found murdered inside Highway 33 trailer
Shayla Clevenger was last seen on Saturday at the Wendy’s on U.S. 70 just outside of Morehead...
CARTERET COUNTY: Wendy’s employee missing after not returning from break
Mike Hill
Pink Hill mayor resigns after blow up at town meeting
Two students were shot while fleeing from an altercation at a concert at Livingstone College in...
Multiple injured in shooting at N.C. college homecoming concert
Man linked to hate group arrested with guns at Edgecombe Community College
Tarboro police: Man with rifles linked to hate group arrested at Edgecombe Community College

Latest News

Man linked to hate group arrested with guns at Edgecombe Community College
Tarboro police: Man with rifles linked to hate group arrested at Edgecombe Community College
The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Saturday night.
Father and daughter perish in Greene County house fire
Randy Miller's death was the first murder in the town in 10 years.
Reward increased to $30,000 in Atlantic Beach murder
Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres
Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting was stationed at Camp Lejeune until 2021