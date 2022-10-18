Ghostwalk tells the tales of historic Eastern Carolina city

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Tales of the past are waiting to be told in one Eastern Carolina city this week, and you might want to grab something to hold on to just in case you get a little spooked.

The New Bern Historical Society is finalizing its costumes and scripts to tell the stories of historical happenings in the city.

Before you shield your kids and go running for the hills, the event is family-friendly and not scary or supernatural!

It does embrace the Halloween season by taking place in a cemetery.

The volunteers are ready to tell their stories starting this Thursday, October 20, and running through Saturday, the 22nd.

The cemetery gates open at 6 p.m. each night and run through 9:30.

Be warned that the last entrance is at 9:15!

You can get your advance sale tickets here.

Those tickets are good for any night, but not every attraction is open each evening so be sure to check the schedule on that website to make sure you hear all the stories you can!

