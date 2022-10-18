Father and daughter perish in Greene County house fire

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Saturday night.
The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Saturday night.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County authorities say a father and his 30-year-old daughter died in that tragic house fire this past weekend in Greene County.

The county released the names of the victims after WITN requested them under the state’s public records law.

Willard Briggs, 57, and Cierra Briggs were trapped in the one-story home on Highway 58, south of Snow Hill. Two other adults and a young girl were able to escape the fire after it broke out around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

The SBI and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire, though Sheriff Matt Sasser told WITN that there was nothing criminal in the deadly fire.

