Church to host huge Veteran's Day event for veterans, former, and active-duty military

(WILX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -All active duty, former military, veterans, and their families are invited to a Veteran’s Day Event called “Back Together” on Saturday, November 12th from 12 p.m. to 2p.m. at 2460 Gum Branch Road in Jacksonville.

After two years, River of Life Church is proud to host their free event that will include live music and entertainment, free food, a kid’s carnival and petting zoo, axe throwing, games, face painting, and more.

“Giving back to the military is our way of life here in Onslow County and at River of Life Church. We are humbled and honored to be able to do this for our community, and hope that every person who can attend, will attend,” Pastor Chris Phillips said.

Special presentations and activities are scheduled all day on November 12th. There will be something for the whole family.

