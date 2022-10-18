Bird carcasses encased in cement statues seized en route to US

Agents broke open the statues decorated with puka shells and discovered two rotted bird carcasses and 0.6 kilograms of suspected Elaeis Guineensis seeds encased inside.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Gray News) – Two bird carcasses and palm seeds encased in cement statues were seized by border protection agents earlier this month.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the shipment from Mexico City was en route to Odessa, Texas.

The package was vaguely disguised as a gift to a cousin “with crafts,” the agency said in a press release.

Authorities used an X-ray to examine the statues and realized they were filled with organic materials.

Agents broke open the statues decorated with puka shells and discovered two rotted bird carcasses and 0.6 kilograms of suspected Elaeis Guineensis seeds encased inside.

“To my knowledge, many of these types of “crafts” are belief-based,” acting Memphis Area Port Director Michael Johnson said. “The Yoruba, Santería or Osha religions use them, and are meant for luck or for curses.”

The bird carcasses present a risk of introducing diseases to U.S. poultry populations.

CBP said the birds and seeds were destroyed by steam sterilization.

“Whether the shipments make sense or not, we vigilantly intercept all contraband and other prohibited items to safeguard the American public,” Johnson said. “Hopefully our steam sterilization cleared away any bad spirits they may have drawn in.”

