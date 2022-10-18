Beaufort County Community College to hold college night

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Parents and students are going to have the opportunity to speak with more than 40 colleges at an event being put on by Beaufort County Community College.

BCCC is putting on a college night.

The event is being held in the Boyette Conference Center in building 10 from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

More than 40 schools will be there, including UNC Chapel Hill, Appalachian State University, NC State, East Carolina University, Martin Community College, and Pitt Community College.

The event is free and parents, high school students, and transfer students are encouraged to attend.

