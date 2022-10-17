Young adult is stabbed after gang-related fight breaks out in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police officers involve the RMPD Violent Crime and Gang Unit in the investigation after a fight happens and leads to a stabbing at a local restaurant.

Police confirm that those involved in a fight Saturday around 1:30 a.m. at Moe and D’s Restaurant Bar and Grill on 123 N. Church St. are gang members. The fight led to the stabbing of a 21-year-old.

RMPD officers working were off-duty and called for backup when a large fight broke out inside the eatery.

RMPD did not find the victim after searching the restaurant, but moments after citizens told officers that the victim was on the way to the hospital, UNC Nash Healthcare notified the police that a stabbing victim arrived.

Police say the young adult does not have life-threatening injuries and investigators said that the victim was uncooperative and left the hospital voluntarily before being discharged.

The Criminal Investigation Division is still investigating and asks those with information to call Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972- 1411.

