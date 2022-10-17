WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted

Police say the store was robbed by this man Saturday night.(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are looking for a man who they said robbed and assaulted a store clerk this weekend.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. at the Dollar General Store on Plaza Boulevard.

Police said the employee received a minor injury from the assault.

Surveillance photos of the robber were released this afternoon in hopes that someone would recognize him.

If you know the man, contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

