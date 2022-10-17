Two men arrested after fight at bistro in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police Department arrested two young men after a fight breaks out inside a bar and bistro.

Off-duty working police officers call for backup after a fight breaks out inside Aroma Bar and Bistro at 101 N.E Main Street.

After the police backup arrived, officers say the fight had moved from inside the eatery to the outside surrounding area.

As a result, Shigreggernal Higgs, 25, and Sha’mon Johnson, 25, were arrested and charged with Simple Affray. Both received $1,500 secure bonds and were taken to Edgecombe County Detention facility.

Paul Thigpen, 26, was treated at UNC Nash Healthcare to be treated for minor injuries. Thigpen was also charged with Simple Affray.

