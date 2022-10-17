Sheriff says nothing criminal in fire that killed two people in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County Sheriff Matt Sasser said this morning that there was nothing criminal in a fire that killed two people late Saturday night.

The house fire on Highway 58, south of Snow Hill, was first reported around 11:00 p.m. Saturday.

Neighbors say they heard loud popping sounds and saw the left side of the house completely engulfed in flames around 11:15 p.m.

When the first fire started, Rick Moore and his family were on their way home from a football game. When they got home, they saw the flames.

“When we got here, all we saw was smoke, and it was dark, and all we could see was so many fire trucks and ems, and that’s what we noticed this morning — last night and this morning, we just noticed a lot of smoke,” said Moore.

Greene County Emergency Services Director Brock Kearney told WITN that two adults and a young girl were able to escape the fire, but two others inside died.

Names and ages of the victims have yet to be released.

The cause of the deadly fire is still under investigation by the North Carolina SBI and Office of State Fire Marshal, according to Kearney.

