Russell’s First Alert Forecast: All aboard the temperature rollercoaster ride!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After highs again reach the upper 70s and low 80s Monday, a strong cold front may bring an early season frost for some this week. Several locations could see some of the coldest air of the year since March or April. Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday could struggle to reach near 60 during the day.

A light jacket or cardigan may be needed on Tuesday, with sunrise temps starting off in the upper 40 to near 50. Lows will likely dip into the 30s late Tuesday night and Wednesday night, so they are First Alert Weather Days (nights) for the potential for the first inland frost over ENC. Temperatures will gradually moderate toward the later part of the week with 70s for highs by next weekend.

Monday

Variably cloudy and breezy. Scattered evening showers or storms. High near 80°. Wind SW-15 Rain chance 40%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and much cooler. Sunrise temps in the 40s will climb to a high of 60°. Wind NW-10

Wednesday

Mid 30s to start with patchy early morning frost. Sunny and cool with a high of 59°. Wind N 5-10

Thursday

Sunny with more 30s at sunrise to a high of 64°. Wind: NE 2-5

