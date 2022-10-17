Reward increased to $30,000 in Atlantic Beach murder

Randy Miller's death was the first murder in the town in 10 years.(Atlantic Beach police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The reward for the murder of a man nearly a month and a half ago at a Crystal Coast town has been increased.

Atlantic Beach police announced a $30,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those who killed Randy Miller.

The 65-year-old Apex man was stabbed back on August 29th in the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. He was found lying in the driveway.

Police had previously released surveillance photos of three Black men of medium height, medium to stocky build, wearing dark pants, and gray to dark hooded sweatshirts with face coverings like masks or bandanas.

Miller’s murder was the first in ten years for Atlantic Beach, and only the third in the town’s history.

Anyone with information on Miller’s murder should call Atlantic Beach police at 252-726-2523.

