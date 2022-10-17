Remains found in Oklahoma river belong to 4 missing men

Police are investigating the deaths of four men who were reported missing Monday.
Police are investigating the deaths of four men who were reported missing Monday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say four Oklahoma men who were last seen riding their bicycles more than a week ago were shot and dismembered.

And authorities say a man considered a person of interest in the case has since disappeared.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice says the bodies found late last week in the Deep Fork River are those of Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens. The men were believed to have left a house in Okmulgee on bicycles the evening of Oct. 9.

Prentice says officers interviewed a man Friday who has since been reported missing and may be suicidal.

