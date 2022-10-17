Portion of N.C. 24 closes two days for railroad repair

The North Carolina Department of Transportation.(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) -A portion of an Eastern Carolina road will be closed this week to complete railroad repair.

CSX will close N.C. 24 (West College Street) between Railroad Street and Front Street in Duplin County to allow their crews to repair the railroad crossing. The area will be closed from 8 a.m. Tuesday and reopen at 5 p.m. Wednesday

The detour route will take drivers to Interstate 40 and U.S. 117 (Pine Street).

The N.C. Department of Transportation urges drivers who use this route to accommodate the traffic, but it should only last for two days.

