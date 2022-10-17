Panthers fall to Rams

L.A. 24, Carolina 10
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks, center, listens to the national anthem with this...
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks, center, listens to the national anthem with this players before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford passed for 253 yards, Darrell Henderson and receiver Ben Skowronek rushed for touchdowns in the second half, and the Rams snapped their two-game skid with a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

HIGHLIGHTS

Los Angeles trailed 10-7 at halftime, but took control in the second half behind its patchwork offensive line. After Skowronek put the Rams ahead and scored his first NFL touchdown in the third quarter with an 18-yard sprint on his first career rushing attempt, Henderson added a 2-yard TD run with 8:15 to play.

Donte Jackson returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown for the Panthers (1-5), who have lost three straight.

Christian McCaffrey amassed 158 of Carolina’s 203 total yards, racking up the highest percentage of any NFL team’s offense from one player since 2003. But P.J. Walker passed for just 60 yards while making his third career start in the injury absences of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and Matt Corral.

Walker was sidelined in the fourth quarter with a neck injury, but passed concussion protocol. Jacob Eason passed for 59 yards for the Panthers, whose offense didn’t score after a field goal on the opening drive.

Carolina yielded 360 total yards in the first game since Al Holcomb replaced the fired Phil Snow as defensive coordinator. The Panthers had one of the NFL’s worst rushing defenses coming in, and the Rams managed 111 yards on the ground.

Panthers LB Cory Littleton went out with a groin injury in the second half.

Panthers next host the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

