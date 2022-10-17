‘Operation Stop Arm’ aims to reduce school zone and bus stop traffic violations

State Highway Patrol expects Operation Stop Arm will decrease violations and reduce school bus incidents involving children.
State Highway Patrol expects Operation Stop Arm will decrease violations and reduce school bus incidents involving children.(WILX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:59 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
N.C. (WITN) - In support of Operation Stop Arm week, the State Highway Patrol will be aggressively enforcing stop arm and other traffic violations in and around school zones and school bus stops.

The operation will run daily from 6:00 a.m. on Monday, October 17 through 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21 and runs in conjunction with National School Bus Safety Week.

The Patrol expects Operation Stop Arm will decrease violations and reduce school bus incidents involving children.

“Our continued goal is to save lives by raising awareness for school bus safety laws through educational and enforcement efforts,” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson, Jr., commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. “We all play an important role in ensuring our children load and unload from a school bus safely each day, whether you are a roadway user, parent, student, or bus driver.”

Approximately 14,100 school buses travel North Carolina highways daily.

On average, they transport 794,950 children to and from school.

Passing a stopped school bus is a Class 1 misdemeanor. If convicted, a person will receive five driving points on their driver’s license and is subject to fines up to $500.

Passing a stopped school bus is a Class I felony if the driver strikes an individual and a Class H felony should the violation result in a death.

