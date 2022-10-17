Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone chases speeding teen with gun

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager chose the wrong emergency vehicle not to stop for this morning, one driven by Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone.

The sheriff said he tried to stop the car doing about 80 miles per hour on North Old Carriage Road around 11:00 a.m.

The car’s driver, a 17-year-old boy, tried to outrun the sheriff, according to a news release.

The teen came into Red Oak, turned into the fire department parking lot, and then drove through a fence. The car then drove through a field, before getting stuck in a ditch.

Deputies say the teen took off running, making a dash into Faulker’s Convenience Store on Red Oak Boulevard. He was caught inside the store.

They believe the teen tossed down a loaded gun before going into the store, which they recovered.

Deputies recovered this loaded gun after the chase. (Nash County Sheriff's Office)

The 17-year-old has been charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, and possession of a gun by a minor.

The car, which lost its front bumper in the crash, was seized by deputies.

