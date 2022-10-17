Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone chases speeding teen with gun

Sheriff Keith Stone and a deputy look over the damage to the car.
Sheriff Keith Stone and a deputy look over the damage to the car.(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager chose the wrong emergency vehicle not to stop for this morning, one driven by Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone.

The sheriff said he tried to stop the car doing about 80 miles per hour on North Old Carriage Road around 11:00 a.m.

The car’s driver, a 17-year-old boy, tried to outrun the sheriff, according to a news release.

The teen came into Red Oak, turned into the fire department parking lot, and then drove through a fence. The car then drove through a field, before getting stuck in a ditch.

Deputies say the teen took off running, making a dash into Faulker’s Convenience Store on Red Oak Boulevard. He was caught inside the store.

They believe the teen tossed down a loaded gun before going into the store, which they recovered.

Deputies recovered this loaded gun after the chase.
Deputies recovered this loaded gun after the chase.(Nash County Sheriff's Office)

The 17-year-old has been charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, and possession of a gun by a minor.

The car, which lost its front bumper in the crash, was seized by deputies.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Saturday night.
SBI investigating late night fire that left 2 dead
Two students were shot while fleeing from an altercation at a concert at Livingstone College in...
Multiple injured in shooting at N.C. college homecoming concert
ECU wins in 4OT over Memphis
ECU Football wins four overtime classic over Memphis
Police allege a woman killed and dismembered her landlord over an eviction notice.
Woman allegedly dismembered landlord over eviction notice, prosecutor says
Authorities in Nebraska say a 17-year-old driver has been arrested after he led troopers on a...
Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after high-speed chase

Latest News

The crime scene is along Highway 33, east of Greenville.
SHERIFF: Woman found murdered inside Highway 33 trailer
Randy Miller's death was the first murder in the town in 10 years.
Reward increased to $30,000 in Atlantic Beach murder
Raymond Osorio
Man charged with robbing New Bern city utility offices
Kilted men take over the Crystal Coast this weekend
The dedication to their craft shows up in the work of Pamlico Yachtworks employees like...
Yacht company sends new employees through BCCC apprenticeship